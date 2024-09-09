Setting “video traps” for online correction of strikes on Kyiv: Russian agent detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153691 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142963 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187174 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 71041 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 40483 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 51352 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 79844 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 57849 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187171 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202072 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 12664 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149920 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144159 views
Actual
Setting “video traps” for online correction of strikes on Kyiv: Russian agent detained

Setting “video traps” for online correction of strikes on Kyiv: Russian agent detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21077 views

A Russian intelligence agent was detained in Kyiv who was installing “video traps” to adjust missile strikes. The offender also committed arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and transmitted data on energy facilities.

The SBU detained in Kyiv an agent of Russian military intelligence, better known as a game. The offender was adjusting missile and drone strikes on the city and committing arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The enemy's priority targets were thermal power plants, power line poles, and power equipment at railroad junctions,

- the statement said.

Details

The detainee was a resident of Kharkiv. For his recruitment, the Russian special service used one of the Telegram channels, where the man was looking for offers of "easy money." On the instructions of Russian intelligence, the agent arrived in Kyiv, where he rented an apartment in a high-rise building with a view of the local thermal power plant.

In the temporary accommodation, the suspect installed a video camera with a remote access program that allowed the occupiers to monitor the power facility in real time. According to the same instructions, the traitor equipped an "observation post" in another rented apartment near the capital.

In addition, the agent installed camouflaged video recording devices, the so-called video traps, to track strikes on power lines. In this way, the aggressor planned to record the consequences of new air strikes on Kyiv region and at the same time identify air defense locations by tracking the "exits" of missiles on video,

- the SBU noted.

After preparing "observation posts," the agent returned to Kharkiv under the guise of visiting his parents, but in fact to set fire to a relay cabinet on a strategic railroad line.

The SBU CI documented every step of the suspect, and at the final stage of the operation detained him in a rented apartment in Kyiv. At that time, the offender was setting up a new video camera for online recording of air attacks on the city.

During the searches, the SBU seized phones and video devices with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi: two groups of arsonists were detained who were “hunting” for Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the instructions of Russia06.09.24, 16:16 • 14216 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising