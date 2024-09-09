Setting “video traps” for online correction of strikes on Kyiv: Russian agent detained

The SBU detained in Kyiv an agent of Russian military intelligence, better known as a game. The offender was adjusting missile and drone strikes on the city and committing arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The enemy's priority targets were thermal power plants, power line poles, and power equipment at railroad junctions, - the statement said.

Details

The detainee was a resident of Kharkiv. For his recruitment, the Russian special service used one of the Telegram channels, where the man was looking for offers of "easy money." On the instructions of Russian intelligence, the agent arrived in Kyiv, where he rented an apartment in a high-rise building with a view of the local thermal power plant.

In the temporary accommodation, the suspect installed a video camera with a remote access program that allowed the occupiers to monitor the power facility in real time. According to the same instructions, the traitor equipped an "observation post" in another rented apartment near the capital.

In addition, the agent installed camouflaged video recording devices, the so-called video traps, to track strikes on power lines. In this way, the aggressor planned to record the consequences of new air strikes on Kyiv region and at the same time identify air defense locations by tracking the "exits" of missiles on video, - the SBU noted.

After preparing "observation posts," the agent returned to Kharkiv under the guise of visiting his parents, but in fact to set fire to a relay cabinet on a strategic railroad line.

The SBU CI documented every step of the suspect, and at the final stage of the operation detained him in a rented apartment in Kyiv. At that time, the offender was setting up a new video camera for online recording of air attacks on the city.

During the searches, the SBU seized phones and video devices with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

