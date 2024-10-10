Set up in an abandoned stable - an underground cigarette factory was exposed in Zakarpattia region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164305 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136362 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142279 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141154 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93714 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108569 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Set up in an abandoned stable - an underground cigarette factory was exposed in Zakarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13896 views

An illegal cigarette production facility with a capacity of 20 thousand packs per day was found in Mukachevo district. During the searches, UAH 5 million worth of tobacco products and equipment were seized.

In Zakarpattia region, an underground cigarette production facility with a capacity of 20,000 packs per day, carefully disguised in a stable, was uncovered. During the searches, tobacco products worth approximately five million hryvnias were seized. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

Law enforcement officers found that local residents organized illegal production in an abandoned stable in one of the villages of Mukachevo district.

The entrance to the workshop was carefully disguised. The only way to get inside was through a hole in the wall, which was covered with haystacks. The premises contained generators, raw materials, packaging materials, etc.

According to the BEB, four people worked in shifts, producing approximately 20,000 packs of cigarettes per day.

The finished tobacco products were packaged in packs with logos of Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers and fake excise tax stamps were affixed. Every day, the goods were shipped to a wholesale buyer, who then sold the cigarettes on the local market and in the regions of western and central Ukraine.

As a result of the searches, BES detectives and SBU officers seized a production line, over 50,000 packs of cigarettes, 2.5 tons of tobacco, almost 1 million excise tax stamps, 2 million empty cigarette packaging packs, over 5 million boxes for packaging finished products, etc. Searches were also conducted at the premises of individuals involved in the organization and operation of the illegal business. The estimated value of the seized tobacco products is UAH 5 million

- the BES said in a statement.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin in an exclusive interview with UNN saidthat without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective.

At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products - more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be. In addition, the experts have all the technical capabilities to conduct direct monitoring visits to production facilities. The steps are simple: the arrival of experts, production of several packs in their presence, prompt analysis of all characteristics on site (tobacco, packaging, filter elements, other components and their signs), and a conclusion here and now. Resolutions on the appointment of expert examinations to investigate the facts of illegal tobacco production are now being issued in the amount of dozens a day, and the state must have clarity on this issue

- Ruvin noted.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising