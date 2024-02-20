Selflessness of Ukrainians has no limits and makes history: Zelensky on the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

On the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizedthat 10 years ago, Ukrainians decided once and for all that they wanted and would live only in a European state. All this was an incentive for the people to fight 10 years ago. All this is an incentive today, UNN reports .

Today Ukraine honors the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. The memory of how Ukrainians know how to fight for their freedom. The memory that our unity has no enemy capable of defeating it. That the dedication of Ukrainians has no limits and makes history. 10 years ago, Ukrainians decided once and for all: we want and will live only in a European state. All this 10 years ago was an incentive for the people to fight - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that all this is an incentive for us Ukrainians today. "To defend our land. To protect our freedom. To protect our tomorrow. To protect our Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and emphasized that there were bullets against the unarmed Heavenly Hundred. Now it is missiles, drones, and armies. But ten years ago, Ukrainians stood up and we are still standing.