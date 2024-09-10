Scholz names condition for Russia's participation in Ukrainian peace conference

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has set a condition for Russia's participation in a possible Ukrainian peace conference, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

At the event on Monday night, Scholz emphasized that in addition to the necessary military support for Ukraine against the aggressor Russia, it is also necessary to explore ways out of the war. And he, like the Ukrainian leadership, wanted another peace conference in which Russia should participate, the chancellor said.

"Of course, this will not work if the person who should be sitting there says: "But I continue to attack," Scholz added, according to the newspaper, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think that in this situation we need what is always important in politics: clarity, firmness and character. That is what it is all about if you want to ensure peace and security in Europe," the Chancellor emphasized.

Addendum

In an interview on Sunday, September 8, Scholz called for increased diplomatic efforts to end Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. "I think that now is the moment when we also have to discuss how we can get out of this situation of war and achieve peace faster than it seems now," Scholz told ZDF.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Monday, September 9, that "Scholz is working on a peace plan to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Scholz would have "no hesitation" to talk on the phone with Putin if he thought the moment was “appropriate” - German government spokesman