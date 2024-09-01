Sarantsev on plans to bring Akhmat unit to Vovchansk: will carry out its PR activities

Commenting on the enemy's plans to bring Chechen special forces "Akhmat" to Vovchansk, the spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev said that this unit will carry out its PR activities and will not perform any serious combat mission. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Asked what the fact that the Russians are bringing an Akhmat unit to the northern part of Vovchansk might mean, Sarantsev replied: "This indicates that the enemy is gradually exhausting its offensive potential and is forced to use all available units to carry out some kind of assault. However, even the enemy's command does not have high hopes for this particular unit, as we know their approach to combat missions. Therefore, my opinion is that this unit will carry out its PR activities and will not perform any serious combat missions.

He also emphasized that the enemy has completed the replacement of the 83rd separate air assault brigade with the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is also near the town of Vovchansk, near Starytsia.

A new fresh unit has entered the area, and the enemy is already trying to conduct reconnaissance. They are constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance, they are trying to expand their area of control. They are trying to move forward at certain points, to look for weaknesses in our defense, but nevertheless, all their intentions are suppressed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy is detected and they are effectively defeated by fire, - Sarantsev said.

Context

On August 31, Sarantsev reportedthat the enemy would soon bring an Akhmat unit to Vovchansk.

On August 30, the "Kharkiv" OTU reported that the situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking in the area of multi-storey buildings.