Sarantsev on plans to bring Akhmat unit to Vovchansk: will carry out its PR activities

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 83437 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106577 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103374 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 70014 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53667 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207872 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221793 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209520 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40166 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53667 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153902 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152926 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156873 views
Sarantsev on plans to bring Akhmat unit to Vovchansk: will carry out its PR activities

Sarantsev on plans to bring Akhmat unit to Vovchansk: will carry out its PR activities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85175 views

A spokesman for the Kharkiv regional military unit commented on Russian plans to deploy Chechen special forces “Akhmat” to Vovchansk. According to him, this unit will not perform serious combat missions, but will only be engaged in PR.

Commenting on the enemy's plans to bring Chechen special forces "Akhmat" to Vovchansk, the spokesman for the OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaliy Sarantsev said that this unit will carry out its PR activities and will not perform any serious combat mission. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Asked what the fact that the Russians are bringing an Akhmat unit to the northern part of Vovchansk might mean, Sarantsev replied: "This indicates that the enemy is gradually exhausting its offensive potential and is forced to use all available units to carry out some kind of assault. However, even the enemy's command does not have high hopes for this particular unit, as we know their approach to combat missions. Therefore, my opinion is that this unit will carry out its PR activities and will not perform any serious combat missions.

He also emphasized that the enemy has completed the replacement of the 83rd separate air assault brigade with the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is also near the town of Vovchansk, near Starytsia.

A new fresh unit has entered the area, and the enemy is already trying to conduct reconnaissance. They are constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance, they are trying to expand their area of control. They are trying to move forward at certain points, to look for weaknesses in our defense, but nevertheless, all their intentions are suppressed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy is detected and they are effectively defeated by fire,

- Sarantsev said.

Context

On August 31, Sarantsev reportedthat the enemy would soon bring an Akhmat unit to Vovchansk.

On August 30, the "Kharkiv" OTU reported that the situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking in the area of multi-storey buildings.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

