Russia's attack on Ivano-Frankivsk region: a hit to an infrastructure facility was recorded, 3 wounded

As a result of a Russian massive strike this morning, 3 people were wounded in Ivano-Frankivsk region and an infrastructure facility was hit. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RSA Svitlana Onyshchuk, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed several air targets. Unfortunately, there was a hit to an infrastructure facility, three people were injured and are being treated - Onyshchuk says.

She notes that information about the destruction is being clarified.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the Russian army has inflicted one of its largest strikes today. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheds". Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.