Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region overnight: 94 explosions, one wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region overnight: 94 explosions, one wounded

Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region overnight: 94 explosions, one wounded

 • 26800 views

At night and in the morning, the occupiers fired 23 times at the border areas of Sumy region. They recorded 94 explosions, used mortars, artillery, MLRS, bombs and drones, and wounded a civilian.

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 23 times overnight. 94 explosions were recorded, the enemy used mortars, artillery, MLRS, bombs and drones, and a civilian was wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 94 explosions were recorded

- RMA said.

Bilopilska, Esmanska, Yampilska, Mykolaivska, Hlukhivska, Berezivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, as indicated:

- Esman community: the enemy fired from a mortar (7 explosions) and carried out an air strike with a guided aerial bomb (2 explosions).

- Bilopil community: air strike with a guided aerial bomb (7 explosions).

- Mykolaivka community: the enemy carried out an air strike with the KAB (1 explosion).

- Yampil community: Russians launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (3 explosions), injuring a civilian, and conducted mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery (12 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions).

- Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

- Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Berezivska community: air strike with guided aerial bombs (2 explosions).

- Seredina-Budska community: Russians attacked with artillery (14 explosions) and attacked the community with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Russians attacked a car with a drone in Sumy region: a couple was killed24.08.24, 13:52 • 25192 views

Julia Shramko

War

