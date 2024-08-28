Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region overnight: 94 explosions, one wounded

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 23 times overnight. 94 explosions were recorded, the enemy used mortars, artillery, MLRS, bombs and drones, and a civilian was wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 94 explosions were recorded - RMA said.

Bilopilska, Esmanska, Yampilska, Mykolaivska, Hlukhivska, Berezivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, as indicated:

- Esman community: the enemy fired from a mortar (7 explosions) and carried out an air strike with a guided aerial bomb (2 explosions).

- Bilopil community: air strike with a guided aerial bomb (7 explosions).

- Mykolaivka community: the enemy carried out an air strike with the KAB (1 explosion).

- Yampil community: Russians launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (3 explosions), injuring a civilian, and conducted mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery (12 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions).

- Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

- Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Berezivska community: air strike with guided aerial bombs (2 explosions).

- Seredina-Budska community: Russians attacked with artillery (14 explosions) and attacked the community with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

