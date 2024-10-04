Russians fired 50 times at the border areas of Sumy region: one person was wounded

During the day, Russians fired 50 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 84 explosions were recorded. One person was wounded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Okhtyrka, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Yampilska communities were shelled.

Esman community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (10 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: tank shelling (10 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launching of an unexploded ordnance (10 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions), and dropping of explosives from a UAV (2 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community: an attack by a CAB was carried out (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: there were FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Sveska community: Russians attacked with artillery (3 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions), and UAVs (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 14 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: there was a UAV dumping of explosives (3 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (11 explosions).

Okhtyrka community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded. One civilian was injured.

Yampol community: a CAB attack was carried out (1 explosion).

