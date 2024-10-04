Russians fired 50 times at the border areas of Sumy region: one person was wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50427 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101585 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136269 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171656 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141033 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93129 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108471 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110582 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171656 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199056 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188043 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141033 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146053 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137517 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154441 views
Actual
Russians fired 50 times at the border areas of Sumy region: one person was wounded

Russians fired 50 times at the border areas of Sumy region: one person was wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27079 views

Russians fired 50 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 84 explosions were recorded. They attacked 11 communities, using artillery, mortars, tanks, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, and wounded one civilian.

During the day, Russians fired 50 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 84 explosions were recorded. One person was wounded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Okhtyrka, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Sveska, Yampilska communities were shelled.

Esman community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (10 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: tank shelling (10 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launching of an unexploded ordnance (10 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions), and dropping of explosives from a UAV (2 explosions) were recorded.

Mykolaiv community: an attack by a CAB was carried out (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: there were FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Sveska community: Russians attacked with artillery (3 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions), and UAVs (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 14 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: there was a UAV dumping of explosives (3 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone strikes were carried out (11 explosions).

Okhtyrka community: a rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded. One civilian was injured.

Yampol community: a CAB attack was carried out (1 explosion).

Recall

President Zelenskyy met with representatives of communities in Sumy region. They discussed strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy facilities and enterprises, compensation for farmers, and the Victory Plan.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising