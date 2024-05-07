russians brought to Putin's "inauguration" a crowd from the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 80005 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107142 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150009 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154066 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250325 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225895 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35184 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44809 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38890 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57147 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224505 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 80005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63105 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112898 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113800 views
russians brought to Putin's "inauguration" a crowd from the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21892 views

For the "inauguration" ceremony of russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin brought residents from the occupied territories as extras, providing them with cash payments, accommodation and food.

On the occasion of the "inauguration" of russian President Vladimir Putin, the russian Federation organized a "crowd" in Moscow from representatives of the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A propaganda coven called the "inauguration of the President of the russian Federation" is taking place in russia. For this event, extras from the temporarily occupied territories were brought to Moscow. Collaborators were brought by bus according to the lists compiled by the occupation administration

- the Resistance said. 

It is known that for  participation in the crowd, a monetary payment is provided, and the organizers also pay for accommodation and meals. 

France on the participation of its ambassador at the dictator's "inauguration": "It does not mean that we consider Putin's election legitimate"07.05.24, 11:00 • 30844 views

The program also includes an excursion to Moscow.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that russian invaders will force residents of the temporarily occupied territories to watch the ceremony of Putin's so-called "inauguration" on May 7 using screens installed in public places.

Recall

russian President Vladimir Putin, during his "inauguration," addressed the topic of cooperation with the West, stating that Moscow "does not refuse to engage in dialogue with Western countries."

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising