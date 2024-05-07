On the occasion of the "inauguration" of russian President Vladimir Putin, the russian Federation organized a "crowd" in Moscow from representatives of the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A propaganda coven called the "inauguration of the President of the russian Federation" is taking place in russia. For this event, extras from the temporarily occupied territories were brought to Moscow. Collaborators were brought by bus according to the lists compiled by the occupation administration - the Resistance said.

It is known that for participation in the crowd, a monetary payment is provided, and the organizers also pay for accommodation and meals.

France on the participation of its ambassador at the dictator's "inauguration": "It does not mean that we consider Putin's election legitimate"

The program also includes an excursion to Moscow.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that russian invaders will force residents of the temporarily occupied territories to watch the ceremony of Putin's so-called "inauguration" on May 7 using screens installed in public places.

Recall

russian President Vladimir Putin, during his "inauguration," addressed the topic of cooperation with the West, stating that Moscow "does not refuse to engage in dialogue with Western countries."