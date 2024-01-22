Russians attack Kherson: there is a victim

Russian troops shelled Kherson today, one person was wounded, UNN reports, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russian army strikes at Kherson. A 43-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and light head wounds - the RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that the victim received the necessary medical care in the hospital.

Addendum

Also today, Russian troops conducted an air strike on a village in Kherson region, hitting a residential building and a monastery.