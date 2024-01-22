Russians attack Kherson: there is a victim
Russian troops shelled Kherson today, one person was wounded, UNN reports, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that the victim received the necessary medical care in the hospital.
Addendum
Also today, Russian troops conducted an air strike on a village in Kherson region, hitting a residential building and a monastery.