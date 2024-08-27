Russian troops hit Makiivka with rocket artillery - RMA

Russian invaders attacked Makiivka with rocket artillery, in Severodonetsk the occupation police refuse to look for apartment looters to come to the military commissariat, in Lutuhyne men are offered to sign a contract. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

The invaders fired on both Nevske and Makiivka with cannon artillery. Three strikes were launched from a multiple launch rocket system at Makiivka. Unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used in the area. Yesterday alone, there were 93 of them. 62 of them were directed towards Makiivka, - said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.

Details

Russians tried to advance near five settlements in Luhansk region. Fighting took place near Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, and Makiivka.

Addendum

The RMA reports that the occupiers in Sievierodonetsk do not recommend reporting looting of apartments to Russian security forces. The number of such cases is only growing, and most of them are carried out by the Russian military, which they simply do not want to deal with. The official reason for the refusal is that all forces are focused on searching for saboteurs and patrolling.

In the cities of the so-called "luhansk people's republic", including Lutuhyne, you can see many advertisements from military commissariats. They invite people to join the contract service, offer money - they are looking for ways to motivate men to come to the military commissariat voluntarily.

Many people understand that compliance with the law in the occupied territory is not so good, so they may not receive incentive payments at all, - added in the RMA.

