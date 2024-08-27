ukenru
In the frontline, 170 combat engagements took place over the last day, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23082 views

There were 170 combat engagements over the day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Pokrovske and other areas, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

There were 170 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders repelled 60 enemy attacks. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy and inflict significant losses on it, according to the General Staff's report as of 8 a.m. on August 27, UNN reports. 

Details

According to the updated information of the General Staff, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 129 missiles, 81 air strikes involving 116 combat aircraft. In addition, it fired over 4,500 times, including 156 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops and artillery struck 16 areas of enemy manpower concentration, a UAV control center, Zoopark radar, two ammunition depots, an artillery system and another important enemy facility.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector andthe enemy continued offensive actions. Three combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 16 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

In the Liman sector , our troops repelled 20 occupants' attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven assaults near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped five enemy attempts to break through the defense in the Chasovyi Yar area.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders repelled 60 assault attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out 22 assault actions in the direction of Vodiane, Vuhledar and near Prechystivka, actively using armored vehicles during the assaults.

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy units did not conduct active offensives.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants made four unsuccessful attempts to drive the units of the Defense Forces from their positions.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors , the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The enemy continues to attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in all directions, and is deploying significant forces to do so. Despite this, our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy and inflict significant losses on it

- the General Staff emphasized. 

UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Occupants lost 1280 servicemen in 24 hours27.08.24, 07:58 • 27580 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

