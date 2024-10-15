Russian troops attack Komyshany: 56-year-old man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 56-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Komyshany, Kherson region. The victim sustained blast trauma, contusion and shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
On the evening of Tuesday, October 15, Russian troops attacked Komyshany in the Kherson region. A civilian was injured as a result of the attack. This was stated in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
Details
the Russian occupation army attacked Komyshany. As a result of the shelling, a 56-year-old man who was on the street was injured. He sustained explosive trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds to the chest and legs
The victim was hospitalized for medical care.
Recall
On Tuesday, October 15, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack , an 18-year-old boy was wounded.