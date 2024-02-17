russian submarine with cruise missiles "Kalibr" goes on combat duty in the Black Sea

russians have put an enemy submarine with Kalibr missiles on combat duty. This is reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Black Sea, it was discovered that enemy forces had put a submarine missile carrier on alert. It is known that this submarine is equipped with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

However, the rest of the enemy ships are still at their basing points.

The level of missile danger is consistently high! Be aware of air raid warnings. Take cover immediately - Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

