Russian strikes in Sumy region have already claimed three lives

Three people were killed and one wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops of the Krasnopil community in Sumy region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 18, at about 21:00, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Krasnopil community of Sumy district.

"The aggressor's attack killed a 73-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife. Another retired couple was injured and hospitalized. After some time, a 66-year-old woman died in hospital," the prosecutor's office said

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Addendum

Earlier, two people were reported dead and two injured as a result of hostile shelling in Sumy region.

