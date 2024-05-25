Russian strike on construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: two people killed, four others wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, two people were killed and at least four wounded. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"As of now, we know about one dead person and at least four wounded. The information is being updated," said Senegubov.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified that the number of victims had increased to two.

"We know for sure about two dead," Terekhov said.

Occupants hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Information on casualties and injuries needs to be clarified.