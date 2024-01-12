The Russian naval base in Abkhazia, which is internationally recognized as part of Georgia, may be put into operation in 2024. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the Security Council of Abkhazia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian media, the work of the permanent base of the Russian Navy in Abkhazia may begin as early as this year. The base should appear in the Ochamchir Bay.

Construction work in the Ochamchir Bay, where the permanent basing point for Russian Navy ships will be located, is not yet underway; it is currently being designed. But it may start functioning as early as this year, although it is difficult for me to name the exact time of launch, as well as to say what exactly will be located in the center. It will be a base point, as stipulated in the agreement - President of the self-proclaimed republic Aslan Bzhania.

The water area of the Ochamchyr port is a basin built at the mouth of the Dzhurkmur River. The port is connected to the republic's general railroad network and highway. There are three berths in the port's water area: two cargo berths and one for parking. The port is equipped with mobile mechanization. There are various types of trucks, forklifts, reloaders, gantry and tower cranes, truck cranes, and a telescopic conveyor belt.

Recall

The defense forces regularly attack the enemy's navy and port facilities. The Russians had to move everything to the southeast in a hurry. They are trying to establish a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia.