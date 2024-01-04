Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: 16 more injured remain in hospitals

16 out of 62 people wounded in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv on January 2 remain in hospitals. One of them is in serious condition. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

16 injured as a result of shelling on January 2 remain in medical institutions of Kharkiv region - wrote Sineubov on Telegram.

Details

According to him, there are 11 women and 5 men in the hospital, including a 9-year-old boy. According to doctors, the 9-year-old's condition is moderate and stable. The boy received a mine-blast injury and a soft tissue wound.

A 56-year-old man is reportedly in serious condition. He received multiple shrapnel injuries. He was operated on.

Other patients are in moderate condition in the surgery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology departments.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that in Kharkiv the number of dead due to a missile attack by Russian troops on January 2 increased to two people, 62 people were injured.