Russian FPV drones attack a car and a bus stop in Kupyansk: one killed and one wounded

In Kharkiv region, the Russian army attacked Kupyansk with FPV drones in the morning, hitting a car and a public transport stop, killing one person and injuring another, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reported.

Details

The investigation established that on September 30, at about 8:30 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit a vehicle. A 58-year-old man, the driver of the car, was injured. He was hospitalized.

Already at 10:35, as indicated, the occupiers attacked the city again with an FPV drone. This time, they hit a public transportation stop. An 82-year-old man was killed on the spot.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

In Kharkiv region enemy attacked with a “shahed” in the morning, attacked 4 districts in 24 hours, four people were injured