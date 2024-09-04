Russian Federation shells Lviv: number of victims of night attack rises to 23
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night shelling of Lviv, 23 people were injured, including 5 children. Two people were killed, a 15-year-old child is in moderate condition, and four other children were lightly injured.
The number of victims of the night attack in Lviv has increased to 23. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, according to UNN.
Details
As of now, the number of victims of the night attack in Lviv has increased to 23 people. Among the victims are five children. A 15-year-old child is in moderate condition, while the other four children sustained minor injuries.
Unfortunately, this night was tragic for Lviv, as 2 people died.
Recall
Terrorists shelled the Lviv region several times, causing residential buildings near the main station to catch fire.