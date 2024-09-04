Russian Federation shells Lviv: number of victims of night attack rises to 23

The number of victims of the night attack in Lviv has increased to 23. This was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, according to UNN.

Details

As of now, the number of victims of the night attack in Lviv has increased to 23 people. Among the victims are five children. A 15-year-old child is in moderate condition, while the other four children sustained minor injuries.

Unfortunately, this night was tragic for Lviv, as 2 people died.

Recall

Terrorists shelled the Lviv region several times, causing residential buildings near the main station to catch fire.