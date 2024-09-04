Russian Federation conducted 268 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: woman wounded

In one day, the militants carried out 268 attacks in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result, a 47-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky were hit.

An airstrike on Pyatikhatky caused damage, while 138 drones of various modifications attacked other settlements in the region. In addition, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole were shelled four times with multiple rocket launchers.

Artillery strikes hit Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malyna Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, with a total of 125 artillery shelling recorded. As a result of the shelling, 22 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. In addition, a 47-year-old woman was wounded in Pohlopil district as a result of hostile attacks.

