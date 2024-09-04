Russian Federation conducted 268 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: woman wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100458 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78335 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105739 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102534 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

March 1, 04:55 AM • 64706 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194602 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221035 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208796 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

11:06 AM • 37652 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

08:56 AM • 51004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153688 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156687 views
Russian Federation conducted 268 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: woman wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37684 views

Over the past day, the occupiers attacked 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, inflicting 268 attacks. The shelling damaged infrastructure and wounded a 47-year-old woman in the Pohlohiv district.

In one day, the militants carried out 268 attacks in 7 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result, a 47-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Malynivka and Pyatikhatky were hit.

An airstrike on Pyatikhatky caused damage, while 138 drones of various modifications attacked other settlements in the region. In addition, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole were shelled four times with multiple rocket launchers.

Artillery strikes hit Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malyna Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, with a total of 125 artillery shelling recorded. As a result of the shelling, 22 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. In addition, a 47-year-old woman was wounded in Pohlopil district as a result of hostile attacks.

Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 164 times01.09.24, 07:23 • 36837 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

