Russian drone attacks car in Kherson: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car, a 60-year-old man was injured multiple times, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
At about 10:30, Russian military attacked a car in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the explosive drop, a 60-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to his head, torso, arms and legs
The man was reportedly taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
