Russian attack damages houses and power line in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, residential buildings and a power line were destroyed and damaged as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

As a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out in an outbuilding in one of the districts of Cherkasy region. Rescuers extinguished the fire, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a power line was damaged, the number of destroyed houses is being clarified. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Recall

On August 26, explosions were heard in Cherkasy region. The Air Force warned of the movement of attack UAVs in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and other regions.