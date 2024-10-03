Russian army strikes a bus stop in Kupyansk with a drone, 16-year-old girl among the wounded

Russian troops attacked a public transport stop in Kupyansk with a kamikaze drone, wounding two people, including a 16-year-old girl, UNN reports, citing Kharkiv police.

On October 3, at 15:00, Russia launched a kamikaze drone attack on a public transport stop in Kupyansk, where people were gathered. The attack resulted in shrapnel wounds to a 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who were hospitalized.

The investigative team, forensic experts and explosive experts are working at the scene. Investigators opened a criminal proceeding for violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the north of Kharkiv region, the possibility of forced evacuation of civilians is being considered due to the intensification of hostile attacks. Already 200 families from three communities have been evacuated, and 75 more remain.