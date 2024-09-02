Russian army shells 9 communities in Sumy region: 80 explosions per night

Russian troops fired 22 times at Sumy region overnight, 80 explosions were recorded, and 18 civilians were wounded in the Sumy community as a result of a missile strike, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 80 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

Sumy, Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Khotynska, Richkivska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, as indicated:

- Esman community: the enemy carried out mortar attacks (29 explosions), also attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions).

- Sumy community: Russians launched a missile attack, 18 civilians were wounded.

- Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (4 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions).

- Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from a mortar (6 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: Russians launched a rocket attack, also conducted mortar (6 explosions) and artillery shelling (11 explosions).

- River community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).

- Novoslobidska community: the enemy shelled the community with a mortar (3 explosions).

18 injured in Sumy due to Russian missile attack, including 6 children - SES