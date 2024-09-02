ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian army shells 9 communities in Sumy region: 80 explosions per night

Russian army shells 9 communities in Sumy region: 80 explosions per night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16869 views

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 22 times at Sumy region. 80 explosions were recorded, and 18 civilians were wounded in the Sumy community as a result of a rocket attack.

Russian troops fired 22 times at Sumy region overnight, 80 explosions were recorded, and 18 civilians were wounded in the Sumy community as a result of a missile strike, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 22 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 80 explosions were recorded," the statement said.

Sumy, Yunakivska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Khotynska, Richkivska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, as indicated:

- Esman community: the enemy carried out mortar attacks (29 explosions), also attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions).

- Sumy community: Russians launched a missile attack, 18 civilians were wounded.

- Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (4 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions).

- Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from a mortar (6 explosions).

- Krasnopilska community: Russians launched a rocket attack, also conducted mortar (6 explosions) and artillery shelling (11 explosions).

- River community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

- Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions).

- Novoslobidska community: the enemy shelled the community with a mortar (3 explosions).

18 injured in Sumy due to Russian missile attack, including 6 children - SES02.09.24, 10:28 • 20117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

