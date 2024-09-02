18 injured in Sumy due to Russian missile attack, including 6 children - SES
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile hit an educational institution in Sumy, where a children's rehabilitation center is located. The building was damaged, 18 people were injured, including 6 children. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack.
A rocket attack by Russian troops on an educational institution in Sumy, where a children's rehabilitation center is located, injured 18 people, including 6 children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Sumy: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a Russian missile strike. The day before, the enemy attacked an educational institution with a center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage. The attack partially destroyed the building and caused a fire. The blast wave damaged apartment buildings. Emergency workers quickly eliminated the fire. According to preliminary information, 18 people were injured, including 6 children
As indicated, emergency repair work is currently underway.
Russia launches missile attack on children's center in Sumy01.09.24, 22:21 • 34350 views