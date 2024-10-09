Russian army shelled Chernihiv region three times: 18 explosions in 24 hours

In Chernihiv region, 18 explosions were recorded over the past day as a result of enemy shelling in the Snovska community, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian army attacked the Snovska community of Chernihiv region three times during the day. 18 explosions were recorded," the statement reads and lists:

11 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in Yeline settlement,

6 explosions (arrivals, probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the area of Khrinivka,

1 explosion (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in Lypivka settlement.

There is no information about dead or wounded people among the local population as a result of the shelling.

