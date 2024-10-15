Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with FPV drones and mortars: 20 explosions per day
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled two communities in Chernihiv region using FPV drones and 120 mm mortars. There were 20 explosions in Semenivka and Horodnya communities, with no casualties among the local population.
"Russians attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region: Semenivska and Horodnyanska. A total of 20 explosions were recorded," the statement reads and lists:
- Semenivka community:
- in the direction of the village of Arkhipivka - five parishes, probably from a 120-mm mortar;
- in the direction of Zarichchya village - two hits, probably from a 120-mm mortar;
- in the direction of Kostobobriv village - one arrival, probably an FPV drone.
- Horodnia community:
- in the direction of Senkivka village - eight, probably FPV drones, and four more, probably 120-mm mortar shells.
There is no information about dead or wounded people among the local population as a result of shelling.