Russia will not be invited to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

Representatives of Russia will not be invited to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, which will be celebrated on January 27, 2025. The museum said that it is difficult to imagine the presence of Russia, which clearly does not understand the value of freedom. This is stated in a statement of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

On January 27, 2025, we will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz. The main commemorative event will begin at 16.00 in a special tent above the gates of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp. Asked by the Polish Press Agency whether Russia, which has been absent due to its aggression in Ukraine over the past two years, will be represented at the commemorative events, director Piotr Cywiński said: “It is difficult to imagine the presence of Russia, which clearly does not understand the value of freedom. Such a presence would be cynical. I would like it to be possible again someday, but let's be serious - it's definitely not going to happen in the next four months - the statement reads.

It is noted that on January 26 and 27, 2025, the museum will be closed to visitors, but a special open sector will be prepared for those who wish to honor this special anniversary at the site of the Memorial on January 27.

For reference

On January 27, events are held around the world to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was established by a UN General Assembly resolution in 2005. It was on January 27, 1945, that the troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated the prisoners of the largest and most terrible Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz). Since May 1940, about two million Jews have been killed in this death camp. In total, from 1933 to 1945, the German Nazis and their collaborators in Europe murdered more than six million Jews, of whom more than 1.5 million were children.

Recall

The Russian delegation was invited to the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6, but without President Vladimir Putin because of his war in Ukraine.