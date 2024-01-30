The situation in the temporarily occupied Melitopol is undergoing changes that affect the gene pool and social composition of the city. Over the past two years, after the full-scale invasion and occupation, the city's population has grown due to foreigners brought from Russia. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Melitopol was home to 150,000 people. However, as a result of the occupation, more than half of the indigenous residents left their hometown within six months.

Despite these massive departures, over the past two years, approximately one hundred thousand touring musicians, military personnel, guest workers, and other immigrants have been brought to Melitopol from Russia.

The invaders are eradicating Ukrainians, bringing in thousands of touring artists from Russia and changing the nation's gene pool to TOT - Ivan Fedorov said.

Add

The mayor of the city noted that Melitopol residents refuse to recognize the occupation authorities and are waiting for de-occupation.