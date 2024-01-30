Russia is changing the gene pool of Melitopol: about 100,000 touring musicians, military, guest workers and other foreigners have been brought in - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past two years of Russian occupation, Melitopol's population has grown to about 100,000 people due to an influx of Russian military, labor migrants, and other immigrants, although more than half of the original 150,000 residents have left. Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that Russia is trying to "eradicate Ukrainians" in the city and "change the gene pool of the nation.
The situation in the temporarily occupied Melitopol is undergoing changes that affect the gene pool and social composition of the city. Over the past two years, after the full-scale invasion and occupation, the city's population has grown due to foreigners brought from Russia. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Melitopol was home to 150,000 people. However, as a result of the occupation, more than half of the indigenous residents left their hometown within six months.
Despite these massive departures, over the past two years, approximately one hundred thousand touring musicians, military personnel, guest workers, and other immigrants have been brought to Melitopol from Russia.
The mayor of the city noted that Melitopol residents refuse to recognize the occupation authorities and are waiting for de-occupation.
Melitopol residents do not recognize the occupiers and are waiting for Ukraine to return.