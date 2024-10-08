Russia announces evacuation of two villages in Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
The authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation have decided to close the villages of Petrivka and Solovyovka and evacuate their residents due to constant shelling. The residents will be provided with new housing.
In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, it was decided to close the villages of Petrovka and Solovyovka and evacuate their residents. This was stated by the head of the region Vyacheslav Glakov, UNN reports.
Details
At a meeting of the operational headquarters, we decided to close the entrance and start the procedure of resettlement and provision of new housing for residents of Petrovka and Solovyovka in Belgorod district
According to him, residents of Petrivka complained to him that they were constantly under fire and were afraid to stay in the village.
Recall
Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, said that Russians are actively building defensive fortifications around Belgorodand mining general and special-purpose waterworks.