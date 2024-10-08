Russia announces evacuation of two villages in Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, it was decided to close the villages of Petrovka and Solovyovka and evacuate their residents. This was stated by the head of the region Vyacheslav Glakov, UNN reports.

Details

At a meeting of the operational headquarters, we decided to close the entrance and start the procedure of resettlement and provision of new housing for residents of Petrovka and Solovyovka in Belgorod district - Gladkov said.

According to him, residents of Petrivka complained to him that they were constantly under fire and were afraid to stay in the village.

Recall

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, said that Russians are actively building defensive fortifications around Belgorodand mining general and special-purpose waterworks.