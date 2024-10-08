Russia announces evacuation of two villages in Belgorod region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 46964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136027 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138542 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112015 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171434 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140849 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140689 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91565 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108218 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110342 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171434 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187843 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140689 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140849 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145944 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154340 views
Actual
Russia announces evacuation of two villages in Belgorod region

Russia announces evacuation of two villages in Belgorod region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18522 views

The authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation have decided to close the villages of Petrivka and Solovyovka and evacuate their residents due to constant shelling. The residents will be provided with new housing.

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, it was decided to close the villages of Petrovka and Solovyovka and evacuate their residents. This was stated by the head of the region Vyacheslav Glakov, UNN reports.

Details

At a meeting of the operational headquarters, we decided to close the entrance and start the procedure of resettlement and provision of new housing for residents of Petrovka and Solovyovka in Belgorod district

- Gladkov said. 

According to him, residents of Petrivka complained to him that they were constantly under fire and were afraid to stay in the village.

Recall

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, said that Russians are actively building defensive fortifications around Belgorodand mining general and special-purpose waterworks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising