Rocket attack on Kharkiv: a fire in a gardening community
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket attack on Kharkiv's Industrial District caused a fire in a gardening community. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there is no information about casualties or injuries.
Details
“In the Industrial District, a missile strike (type to be determined) caused a fire in a garden society,” he wrote.
As for the victims and injured, no information has been received so far, the mayor of Kharkiv added.
Shortly before that, two explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
