Rocket attack on Kharkiv: a fire in a gardening community

As a result of a missile strike on Kharkiv, a fire broke out in one of the garden societies. Mayor Igor Teerekhov reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

“In the Industrial District, a missile strike (type to be determined) caused a fire in a garden society,” he wrote.

As for the victims and injured, no information has been received so far, the mayor of Kharkiv added.

Shortly before that, two explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

