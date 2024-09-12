Road corruption: ex-head of Dnipropetrovs'k RSA Reznichenko is served with a notice of suspicion

The ex-head of the Dnipro RSA was served a notice of suspicion of misuse of funds in road repairs in the Dnipro region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of more than UAH 286 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO and NABU.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the former head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served suspicion notices to 5 persons involved in possible abuses during road repairs in Dnipro region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of over UAH 286 million, - the SAPO said in a statement.

According to the NABU, the suspicion was reported:

former head of the Dnipro RSA;

former deputy head of the Dnipro RSA;

former head of the Dnipro RSA department;

former head of the road sector of the Dnipro RSA;

to the head of a business entity.

Charges: Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAPO notes that the investigation found that in 2022, these individuals, in order to obtain priority funding for work to be performed by a related legal entity, as well as to avoid the need to develop project documentation, conduct its examination and carry out technical supervision, provided road surveys, drafting defect reports, increasing funding from the local budget and concluding contracts for the operational maintenance of roads instead of their overhaul.

It should be noted that such a change in the types of work was supposed to ensure priority funding, while expenditures for current and capital repairs of roads, in accordance with the legislation in force under martial law, were possible only in the last resort, - the statement said.

In addition, it turned out that the individuals had unreasonably increased the cost of such services to UAH 1.5 billion. Subsequently, contracts for the relevant work were concluded with a company associated with the then-chairman of the Dnipro RSA for this amount.

The conclusions of the examinations confirmed that the contractor had overstated the cost of materials by more than UAH 286 million. It is worth noting that part of these funds were transferred to the accounts of other companies related to the top official and his deputy, - SAPO informs.

The investigation into the possible legalization of the illegally obtained funds is ongoing, and the involvement of other persons in the crime is being established.

Addendum

In January 2023, Reznichenko was dismissed from the post of head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration.