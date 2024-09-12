Road corruption: ex-head of Dnipropetrovs'k RSA Reznichenko is served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117634 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191709 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149949 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104969 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48098 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74860 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 71259 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 45101 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51736 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199459 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148336 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151907 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142917 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159410 views
Actual
Road corruption: ex-head of Dnipropetrovs'k RSA Reznichenko is served with a notice of suspicion

Road corruption: ex-head of Dnipropetrovs'k RSA Reznichenko is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17304 views

Valentyn Reznichenko and 4 others were notified of suspicion of abuse in road repairs. Damages to the local community are estimated at over UAH 286 million.

The ex-head of the Dnipro RSA was served a notice of suspicion of misuse of funds in road repairs in the Dnipro region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of more than UAH 286 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO and NABU.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is the former head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Under the procedural supervision of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives served suspicion notices to 5 persons involved in possible abuses during road repairs in Dnipro region, which caused damage to the local community in the amount of over UAH 286 million,

- the SAPO said in a statement.

According to the NABU, the suspicion was reported:

  • former head of the Dnipro RSA;
  • former deputy head of the Dnipro RSA;
  • former head of the Dnipro RSA department;
  • former head of the road sector of the Dnipro RSA;
  • to the head of a business entity.

Charges: Part 2 Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAPO notes that the investigation found that in 2022, these individuals, in order to obtain priority funding for work to be performed by a related legal entity, as well as to avoid the need to develop project documentation, conduct its examination and carry out technical supervision, provided road surveys, drafting defect reports, increasing funding from the local budget and concluding contracts for the operational maintenance of roads instead of their overhaul.

It should be noted that such a change in the types of work was supposed to ensure priority funding, while expenditures for current and capital repairs of roads, in accordance with the legislation in force under martial law, were possible only in the last resort,

- the statement said.

In addition, it turned out that the individuals had unreasonably increased the cost of such services to UAH 1.5 billion. Subsequently, contracts for the relevant work were concluded with a company associated with the then-chairman of the Dnipro RSA for this amount.

The conclusions of the examinations confirmed that the contractor had overstated the cost of materials by more than UAH 286 million. It is worth noting that part of these funds were transferred to the accounts of other companies related to the top official and his deputy,

- SAPO informs.

The investigation into the possible legalization of the illegally obtained funds is ongoing, and the involvement of other persons in the crime is being established.

Addendum

In January 2023, Reznichenko was dismissed from the post of head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising