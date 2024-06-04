Reznikov told why the United States should support Ukraine: otherwise fires will break out all over the world

en
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 18170 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90830 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142085 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146998 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164041 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47059 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108294 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37538 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70229 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220882 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220396 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 18180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108295 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111989 views
Reznikov told why the United States should support Ukraine: otherwise fires will break out all over the world

Reznikov told why the United States should support Ukraine: otherwise fires will break out all over the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 662 views

Former Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov stressed that U.S. support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression is beneficial to America, as it creates jobs, updates the military arsenal, prevents new global conflicts and is an economically profitable investment in U.S. security.

It is beneficial for the United States of America to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Such support is beneficial both from a practical point of view and in order to protect the world from the emergence of new conflicts. About this in his speech at a meeting called How to Defeat an Autocracy? Lessons from Ukraine's Defense Against Russia's Invasion and held at the WoodrowWilsonCenter, said former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov, reports UNN.

Reznikov recalled that a significant share of the funds allocated by NATO to support Ukraine went to American companies, which created new jobs in 40 states. In addition, the US Army has updated its arsenal.

"It is no coincidence that a number of congressmen from both parties called support for Ukraine the best investment in American security," Reznikov said.

He also stressed that American soldiers are not involved in this war and are not dying. But at the same time, Russia is a dictatorship that is looking for allies in the face of such countries and an axis of evil is being formed, the victory of which will lead to grave consequences for the whole world.

"If the aggressors in this coalition are not defeated in Ukraine, that will be new conflagrations around the world, in Europe, in Latin America, in Asia. In those conflicts, american soldiers will be dying. The cost for the United States in terms of different expenditure and economic losses will increase exponentially. This is why it makes practical sense for the United States to support Ukraine right now, all the more so because it will be a success story. Ukraine has every chance to win. Ukrainians have already demonstrated not just outstanding strength, but also outstanding creativity that obviates Russia's numerical superiority. Now Russians can only advance thanks to their air superiority. Their bombs are leveling whole cities. We need to chase away the russian aviation. To do so, we require air defense systems and F-16 as a component of our air defense systems. Most relevantly, we need to be able to hit military targets on the russian territory with the american weapons" Reznikov stressed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
natoNATO
aziiaAsia
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

