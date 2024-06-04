Reznikov told why the United States should support Ukraine: otherwise fires will break out all over the world

It is beneficial for the United States of America to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Such support is beneficial both from a practical point of view and in order to protect the world from the emergence of new conflicts. About this in his speech at a meeting called How to Defeat an Autocracy? Lessons from Ukraine's Defense Against Russia's Invasion and held at the WoodrowWilsonCenter, said former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov, reports UNN.

Reznikov recalled that a significant share of the funds allocated by NATO to support Ukraine went to American companies, which created new jobs in 40 states. In addition, the US Army has updated its arsenal.

"It is no coincidence that a number of congressmen from both parties called support for Ukraine the best investment in American security," Reznikov said.

He also stressed that American soldiers are not involved in this war and are not dying. But at the same time, Russia is a dictatorship that is looking for allies in the face of such countries and an axis of evil is being formed, the victory of which will lead to grave consequences for the whole world.

"If the aggressors in this coalition are not defeated in Ukraine, that will be new conflagrations around the world, in Europe, in Latin America, in Asia. In those conflicts, american soldiers will be dying. The cost for the United States in terms of different expenditure and economic losses will increase exponentially. This is why it makes practical sense for the United States to support Ukraine right now, all the more so because it will be a success story. Ukraine has every chance to win. Ukrainians have already demonstrated not just outstanding strength, but also outstanding creativity that obviates Russia's numerical superiority. Now Russians can only advance thanks to their air superiority. Their bombs are leveling whole cities. We need to chase away the russian aviation. To do so, we require air defense systems and F-16 as a component of our air defense systems. Most relevantly, we need to be able to hit military targets on the russian territory with the american weapons" Reznikov stressed.