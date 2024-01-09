Record level of consumption this season: Ukrenergo asks Ukrainians to save electricity

Amid today's frost, Ukrenergo is recording a record level of consumption. Ukrainians are urged to save electricity. This is reported by the press service of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Already in the morning, Ukrenergo's dispatch center recorded a record level of consumption for this heating season. Power engineers are doing everything possible to avoid a shortage of electricity in the power system without using emergency assistance from the power systems of other countries - Ukrenergo summarized.

The agency emphasizes that today it is especially important to conserve electricity.

Addendum

The company also explained that saving electricity can be beneficial for your wallet.

This scheme works for both large and small consumers. For example, shops and shopping centers need only turn off their signs and reduce the brightness of the window lighting from 9:00 to 19:00 - Ukrenergo explained.

In addition, household chores such as working with an iron, electric stove and vacuum cleaner are asked to be postponed to the evening hours after 19:00 and, if possible, to weekends.

Situation with electricity in TOT of Heroson region is critical - JMA spokesman

The company also asks not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time, and to turn off the lights when leaving the room.

Recall

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, said that there is a possibility of Ukraine returning to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low.