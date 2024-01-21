Rallies against the Putin regime in Russia took place in Germany

Rallies against the regime of President Vladimir Putin in Russia and in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were held in Germany. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

In Berlin, slogans "Russia without Putin" and "Putin to the Hague" were chanted from the stage of a rally near the Brandenburg Gate.

As noted, the banners could be read in German and English: "I am Russian. I support Ukraine" and "No to Putin. No to war".

In Cologne, the rally also took place in the center near the Cologne Cathedral, with posters reading "The usurper Putin must go" and "Putin is a war criminal.

Addendum

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns that Russia could try to attack NATO countries in less than a decade. He calls on Allies to prepare militarily, socially and civilly.