putin may target Poland, Baltic states - Harris

U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that if dictators like putin are allowed to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue, and putin may target Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies. Harris said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

We have to defend our democratic values and confront the aggressor. We must uphold the international order. Each of these principles is now at risk in Ukraine. That is why Ukraine's struggle matters to the people of America. The Ukrainian people are bravely defending their country and their democracy. putin's aggression is not only an attack on the people of Ukraine - it is also an attack on fundamental concepts such as sovereignty and territorial integrity. (...) History has shown that if we allow an aggressor like Putin to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue to do so. putin may already be targeting Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies - Harris said.

She noted that the United States supports Ukraine not because of charity, but because it is in the strategic interests of the United States.

We will continue to provide the assistance that Ukraine needs to succeed on the battlefield, as President Biden's important announcement demonstrates. (...) I have made my position clear: putin started this war and he can end it if he simply withdraws his troops from Ukraine. He has demonstrated that he has no intention of doing so and instead continues to strike at civilian infrastructure and terrorize the people of Ukraine. Nothing can put an end to this war without Ukraine's participation, but there are those in our country who want Ukraine to give up a large part of its sovereign territory, who demand that Ukraine agree to neutrality. These proposals are the same as putin's proposals. This is not a proposal for peace. It is a proposal for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable - Harris added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

