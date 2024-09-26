putin may target Poland, Baltic states - Harris

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82071 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139438 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144025 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173905 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101397 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111186 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113306 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57247 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63619 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183477 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142523 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147171 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138561 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155401 views
Actual
putin may target Poland, Baltic states - Harris

putin may target Poland, Baltic states - Harris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20026 views

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that putin's aggression threatens the international order. She emphasized the need to support Ukraine in order to protect democratic values and strategic interests of the United States.

U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that if dictators like putin are allowed to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue, and putin may target Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies. Harris said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

We have to defend our democratic values and confront the aggressor. We must uphold the international order. Each of these principles is now at risk in Ukraine. That is why Ukraine's struggle matters to the people of America. The Ukrainian people are bravely defending their country and their democracy. putin's aggression is not only an attack on the people of Ukraine - it is also an attack on fundamental concepts such as sovereignty and territorial integrity. (...) History has shown that if we allow an aggressor like Putin to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue to do so. putin may already be targeting Poland, the Baltic states and other NATO allies

- Harris said.

She noted that the United States supports Ukraine not because of charity, but because it is in the strategic interests of the United States.

We will continue to provide the assistance that Ukraine needs to succeed on the battlefield, as President Biden's important announcement demonstrates. (...) I have made my position clear: putin started this war and he can end it if he simply withdraws his troops from Ukraine. He has demonstrated that he has no intention of doing so and instead continues to strike at civilian infrastructure and terrorize the people of Ukraine. Nothing can put an end to this war without Ukraine's participation, but there are those in our country who want Ukraine to give up a large part of its sovereign territory, who demand that Ukraine agree to neutrality. These proposals are the same as putin's proposals. This is not a proposal for peace. It is a proposal for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable

- Harris added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Zelensky met with Kamala Harris26.09.24, 22:55 • 17517 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
natoNATO
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising