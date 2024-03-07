Prosecutor General: It is necessary to completely block the supply of Western technologies to Russia

Ukraine and the United States will strengthen cooperation to block the supply of Western technologies used for weapons production to Russia. This was discussed by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin during a meeting with Assistant U.S. Attorney General for National Security Matt Olsen, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports , UNN writes.

It is noted that the meeting took place as part of Kostin's visit to the United States. In particular, the parties discussed work within the Disruptive Technology Strike Force and KleptoCapture Task Force groups, as well as strengthening cooperation with European partners.

Andriy Kostin said that the Prosecutor General's Office is ready to provide all the necessary information to implement joint initiatives to stop the illegal export of technology and dual-use goods to Russia and to ensure the seizure and confiscation of Russian assets related to the support of aggression.

"We highly appreciate the decisive steps taken by the United States to impose sanctions and export controls. These efforts must be further strengthened to completely block the supply of Western technologies to the aggressor country and deprive it of the resources to continue hostilities," the Prosecutor General said.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.