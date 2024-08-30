Producing and selling counterfeit goods: organizers of shadow tobacco business exposed

In Lviv region, a group of people organized a large-scale underground production of cigarettes and sold tobacco products in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

Writes UNN with a reference to the TU BES in Lviv region.

Details

Detectives of the SBU Territorial Department in Lviv region exposed groups of people who illegally manufactured and sold tobacco products in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

Residents of Vinnytsia region organized large-scale underground production of cigarettes with counterfeit excise stamps - informs the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

For this purpose, industrial premises were rented and equipped with the necessary industrial equipment, investigators say.

According to the BES of Lviv region, the defendants sold finished products in wholesale batches in the region.

The detectives conducted searches and seized the items:

an industrial line for the production of cigarettes,

packaging machine,

tobacco mixtures,

illegally manufactured cigarettes,

other material evidence confirming the facts of illegal cigarette production.

The total value of the seized goods is almost UAH 7 million.

The full range of persons involved in illegal activities is currently being identified.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings over the illegal manufacture, storage and sale of tobacco products under Part 2 Art. 204, Part 1 Art. 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is ongoing.

