Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Producing and selling counterfeit goods: organizers of shadow tobacco business exposed

Producing and selling counterfeit goods: organizers of shadow tobacco business exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15329 views

The BES detectives exposed a group of people who illegally manufactured and sold tobacco products in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions. Equipment and products worth about UAH 7 million were seized.

In Lviv region, a group of people organized a large-scale underground production of cigarettes and sold tobacco products in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

Writes UNN with a reference to the TU BES in Lviv region.

Details

Detectives of the SBU Territorial Department in Lviv region exposed groups of people who illegally manufactured and sold tobacco products in Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

Residents of Vinnytsia region organized large-scale underground production of cigarettes with counterfeit excise stamps

 - informs the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.
Image

For this purpose, industrial  premises were rented and equipped with the necessary industrial equipment, investigators say.

According to the BES of Lviv region, the defendants sold finished products in wholesale batches in the region.

Loud scandal with counterfeit sunflower oil – what does the Olsidz group of companies have to do with it03.06.24, 09:22 • 120744 views

The detectives conducted searches and seized the items:

an industrial line for the production of cigarettes,

packaging machine,

tobacco mixtures,

illegally manufactured cigarettes,

other material evidence confirming the facts of illegal cigarette production.

The total value of the seized goods is almost UAH 7 million.

The full range of persons involved in illegal activities is currently being identified.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal  proceedings over the illegal manufacture, storage and sale of tobacco products under Part 2 Art. 204, Part 1 Art. 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is ongoing.

Resident of Kyiv region is suspected of fraud for disguising counterfeit goods as a well-known brand29.08.24, 14:28 • 10536 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

