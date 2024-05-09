President of the European Parliament speaks in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada

After the end of the air alert, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola began a speech in the Verkhovna Rada . This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola visits the Rada on Europe Day - said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko also reports on Metzola's speech in the Ukrainian parliament. However, he emphasizes that there are almost no MPs left in the session hall.