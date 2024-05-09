President of the European Parliament speaks in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada
Kyiv • UNN
After the air alert ended, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, began her speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Europe Day.
After the end of the air alert, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola began a speech in the Verkhovna Rada . This was reported by MPs, UNN reports.
President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola visits the Rada on Europe Day
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko also reports on Metzola's speech in the Ukrainian parliament. However, he emphasizes that there are almost no MPs left in the session hall.
Now the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, is speaking in the Verkhovna Rada. And there are almost no deputies left in the hall. They could not stand it