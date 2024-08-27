ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211836 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160453 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157047 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205628 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112592 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105189 views

Actual
Pentagon does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into russian territory - Ryder

Pentagon does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into russian territory - Ryder

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71529 views

The Pentagon confirmed that Ukraine can only use American weapons in self-defense. The US does not allow long-range strikes on targets deep in russian territory.

The Pentagon has announced that Ukraine cannot use American weapons to strike deep into russia. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

During a press briefing, US Air Force Major General Pat Ryder said that the Pentagon still does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into the territory of the terrorist state.

Ryder explained that the United States allows Ukraine to use the assistance provided for self-defense, including repelling attacks from abroad. This means that Ukrainian forces have the right to fire in response to threats that directly threaten their security and territory. However, the United States does not support the use of U.S. weapons to conduct long-range strikes against targets deep in russian territory.

He emphasized that the US policy on this issue has not changed and remains the same as before.

Ukrainians can use American aid to defend themselves against attacks from abroad. In other words, to return fire. But as for long-range strikes deep into russian territory, our policy has not changed

- Pat Ryder said .

The US Congress expects Ukraine to be authorized to strike throughout Russia at the NATO summit09.07.24, 20:34 • 55187 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World

