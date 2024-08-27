Pentagon does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into russian territory - Ryder

The Pentagon has announced that Ukraine cannot use American weapons to strike deep into russia. This is reported by Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

During a press briefing, US Air Force Major General Pat Ryder said that the Pentagon still does not allow Ukraine to strike deep into the territory of the terrorist state.

Ryder explained that the United States allows Ukraine to use the assistance provided for self-defense, including repelling attacks from abroad. This means that Ukrainian forces have the right to fire in response to threats that directly threaten their security and territory. However, the United States does not support the use of U.S. weapons to conduct long-range strikes against targets deep in russian territory.

He emphasized that the US policy on this issue has not changed and remains the same as before.

Ukrainians can use American aid to defend themselves against attacks from abroad. In other words, to return fire. But as for long-range strikes deep into russian territory, our policy has not changed - Pat Ryder said .

