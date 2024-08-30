Over 600 FPV drones were used by the Russians in Sumy Oblast in a month

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124613 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211662 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156989 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205520 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193352 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94739 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69591 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104312 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101109 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 55652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207688 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153254 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Over 600 FPV drones were used by the Russians in Sumy Oblast in a month

Over 600 FPV drones were used by the Russians in Sumy Oblast in a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16450 views

In Sumy region, the intensity of shelling has increased significantly, especially with the use of FPV drones. The Military Council is expanding the number of settlements for mandatory evacuation, with 4,300 people already evacuated.

The intensity of shelling has increased significantly, and Russian troops have intensified the use of FPV drones, launching more than 600 such drones in a month, targeting civilians. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN

The number of attacks has significantly increased, as has the intensity of the use of powerful aviation weapons, especially FPV. Today, the enemy has used more than 600 FPV drones and started hunting for civilians

 ,” says Artyukh.

He notes that the military council has decided to expand the number of settlements where evacuations are being carried out.

Recall 

Already 4,300 people have been evacuated from the 20-kilometer zone of Sumy regionand this number continues to grow. Control at checkpoints will also be strengthened and the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation will be announced will be expanded. 

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

