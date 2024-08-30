Over 600 FPV drones were used by the Russians in Sumy Oblast in a month

The intensity of shelling has increased significantly, and Russian troops have intensified the use of FPV drones, launching more than 600 such drones in a month, targeting civilians. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN

The number of attacks has significantly increased, as has the intensity of the use of powerful aviation weapons, especially FPV. Today, the enemy has used more than 600 FPV drones and started hunting for civilians ,” says Artyukh.

He notes that the military council has decided to expand the number of settlements where evacuations are being carried out.

Already 4,300 people have been evacuated from the 20-kilometer zone of Sumy regionand this number continues to grow. Control at checkpoints will also be strengthened and the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation will be announced will be expanded.