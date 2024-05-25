More than 2000 children are considered missing due to Russia's war against Ukraine - Ombudsman

2021 children are reported missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The Ombudsman reminded that today is the International Day of Missing Children.

"Unfortunately, with the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, this problem has become even more painful for us: illegal deportations, abductions of children by Russians, chaos in the temporarily occupied territories... All this only exacerbates the problem and increases the number of missing children," Lubinets said.

Today is the Day of Missing Children: how many minors have disappeared in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression