More than 2000 children are considered missing due to Russia's war against Ukraine - Ombudsman

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9581 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86405 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141499 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163959 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220559 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

More than 2000 children are considered missing due to Russia's war against Ukraine - Ombudsman

More than 2000 children are considered missing due to Russia's war against Ukraine - Ombudsman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22662 views

2,021 children are reported missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said on the International Day of Missing Children.

2021 children are reported missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Saturday, UNN reports.

As of today, 2021 children are considered missing as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman reminded that today is the International Day of Missing Children.

"Unfortunately, with the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, this problem has become even more painful for us: illegal deportations, abductions of children by Russians, chaos in the temporarily occupied territories... All this only exacerbates the problem and increases the number of missing children," Lubinets said.

Today is the Day of Missing Children: how many minors have disappeared in Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression25.05.24, 06:37 • 22115 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising