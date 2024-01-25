Oleshchuk: there are more and more tools to get the enemy where he does not expect

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that more and more tools and opportunities are emerging to reach the enemy where he does not expect it. On January 24, Russian propaganda directed a fake stream of information to an external audience with the obvious goal of reducing international support for our country. But it will not succeed. Ukraine has the right to defend and destroy the aggressor's air assets. He stated this in Telegram on January 25, UNN reports.

Details

"The Air Force has been beating, beating and will continue to beat the enemy wherever it is, protecting our citizens from enemy terrorist attacks!" Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

He pointed out that Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other frontline regions are under fire from enemy missiles, bombs and drones every day and night.

The Air Force is doing everything it can to reach the enemy both in the sky and on the ground. You read our reports. Many Russian planes and their crews will never be able to terrorize our people again. They have been destroyed! We have more and more tools and opportunities to get the enemy where he does not expect it! - emphasized the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Throughout the day on January 24, 2024, frantic Russian propaganda is sending a fake stream of information to an external audience - trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community. The goal is obvious - they want to reduce international support for our country. This will not work! Ukraine has the right to defend and destroy the aggressor's air attack capabilities," Oleshchuk emphasized.

"The Air Force continues combat operations! Together - to victory!" - he emphasized.

