Oleksii Brekht appointed acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo

On September 5, the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo appointed Oleksii Brekht as Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo - , Ukrenergo said in a statement.

It is noted that Brecht has been working at the company for 23 years, and in the energy sector for 25 years in total. For the last two years, he has been a member of the board of Ukrenergo and was responsible for the operation, restoration and development of the transmission system network.

The main task for today is to continue preparations for the heating season and restore facilities damaged by enemy shelling - Brecht said.

He also said that Ukrenergo will continue to seek international assistance to recover from the Russian attacks and strengthen the resilience of the power system.

The company will continue to adhere to corporate governance practices in accordance with the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and is waiting for the transparent election of an independent Supervisory Board and the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo,” the company added.

Recall

On September 3, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirmed that it had decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors by agreement of the parties. Daniel Dobbeny, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and Peder Andreasen, a member of the Supervisory Board, submitted their written notices of early termination of their powers as members of the company's Supervisory Board.