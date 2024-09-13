Oleksii Brekht appointed acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117485 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191463 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149827 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150799 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142029 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194895 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112340 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104963 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47099 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 73937 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70289 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 43933 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 50636 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184057 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211020 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199376 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148277 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142876 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159375 views
Oleksii Brekht appointed acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17501 views

The Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo has appointed Oleksiy Brekht as acting Chairman of the Board effective September 5. Mr. Brekht has 25 years of experience in the energy sector and has been working at the company for 23 years.

Oleksiy Brekht has been appointed acting chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, the company's press service said on Friday, UNN reports

On September 5, the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo appointed Oleksii Brekht as Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo

- , Ukrenergo said in a statement.

It is noted that Brecht has been working at the company for 23 years, and in the energy sector for 25 years in total. For the last two years, he has been a member of the board of Ukrenergo and was responsible for the operation, restoration and development of the transmission system network.

The main task for today is to  continue preparations for the heating season and restore facilities damaged by enemy shelling

- Brecht said.

He also said that Ukrenergo will continue to seek international assistance to recover from the Russian attacks and strengthen the resilience of the power system. 

The company will continue to adhere to corporate governance practices in accordance with the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and is waiting for the transparent election of an independent Supervisory Board and the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo,” the company added. 

Recall 

On September 3, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirmed that it had decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors by agreement of the parties. Daniel Dobbeny, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and Peder Andreasen, a member of the Supervisory Board, submitted their written notices of early termination of their powers as members of the company's Supervisory Board.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

