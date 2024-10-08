Official caused a scandal in a bus in Odesa: police draw up a report

In Odesa, a woman caused a conflict in public transport - she behaved aggressively, used foul language towards the driver and started a fight. The actions of the 42-year-old local resident are classified as disorderly conduct, UNN reports with reference to the police of Odesa region.

Details

Police learned about the incident between a passenger and a bus driver that occurred last week in Odesa while monitoring social media.

Law enforcement officers found out that a public transport passenger, dissatisfied with the actions of the driver who did not stop at the railway station, started a quarrel with him. The woman was behaving aggressively, swearing and throwing herself at him.

The 46-year-old driver appealed to the police to bring the offender to justice. He explained that the woman had not warned him of the need to stop in advance.

As a result, law enforcement officers identified all the participants and fully documented the circumstances of the conflict. The police drew up a report against the passenger under Art. 173 (disorderly conduct) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Earlier it was reported that in Odesa, an official of the regional military administration caused a scandal in a bus and even started beating the driver.

According to media reports, Vitaliy Vlasenko, acting director of the Department of Agrarian Policy, Food and Land Relations of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said that such behavior was unworthy of a civil servant.