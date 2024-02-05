Odesa region exposes state registrar who re-registered a state sanatorium worth UAH 1 billion to a private enterprise

In Odesa region, a state registrar re-registered the ownership of a state-owned sanatorium in the Kuyalnyk resort in the name of a private enterprise. Thus, the official deprived the state of a sanatorium worth about UAH 1 billion. This is stated in the report of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the state registrar registered the ownership of the property of the association of sanatorium and resort facilities at the Kuyalnyk resort to a private enterprise without any legal grounds. As a result of such actions, the rightful owner of the property suffered about UAH 1 billion in damages. - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the woman has already been notified of suspicion of unauthorized alteration of information processed in automated systems (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, the court granted the claim of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office and returned to state ownership the property complex at the Kuyalnyk resort with an area of more than 100,000 square meters.

The prosecutor's office has now enforced the court decision, and the ownership of the facility has been registered with the state, represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

It is noted that the offender was exposed by prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office together with officers of the SID of the NPU and with the operational support of the SBU.