Odesa region exposes state registrar who re-registered a state sanatorium worth UAH 1 billion to a private enterprise

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75432 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118687 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165238 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268131 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176921 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238079 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101034 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68878 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41761 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37936 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51317 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238078 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248848 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234936 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118686 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100593 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101023 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118138 views
Odesa region exposes state registrar who re-registered a state sanatorium worth UAH 1 billion to a private enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25007 views

The state registrar in Odesa region was accused of illegally transferring ownership of a state sanatorium worth about USD 37 million to a private company.

In Odesa region, a state registrar re-registered the ownership of a state-owned sanatorium in the Kuyalnyk resort in the name of a private enterprise. Thus, the official deprived the state of a sanatorium worth about UAH 1 billion. This is stated in the report of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the state registrar registered the ownership of the property of the association of sanatorium and resort facilities at the Kuyalnyk resort to a private enterprise without any legal grounds.  As a result of such actions, the rightful owner of the property suffered about UAH 1 billion in damages.

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the woman has already been notified of suspicion of unauthorized alteration of information processed in automated systems (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, the court granted the claim of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office and returned to state ownership the property complex at the Kuyalnyk resort with an area of more than 100,000 square meters.

The prosecutor's office has now enforced the court decision, and the ownership of the facility has been registered with the state, represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

It is noted that the offender was exposed by prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office together with officers of the SID of the NPU and with the operational support of the SBU.

12.12.22, 09:04 • 918187 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising