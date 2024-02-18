Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region: buildings of kindergartens and the central hospital were damaged

Today, the Russian military shelled the civilian infrastructure of Borova village in Kharkiv region. Kindergartens, the central hospital, administrative buildings and residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On February 18, around 11:00, Russian troops shelled the village of Borova, Izium district.

According to the report, only civilian objects were damaged: kindergarten buildings, a two-story apartment building, private houses, the therapeutic department of the central hospital, and administrative buildings.

Under the procedural supervision of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

On the morning of February 18, emergency rescue operations were completed at the site of an enemy bombing in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, four people were rescued, and two victims were unblocked from the rubble .