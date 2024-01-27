Occupants keep changing offensive tactics near Avdiivka, city's defense is holding - serviceman

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75040 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118584 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165425 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268054 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148627 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238028 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100960 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68365 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41195 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37345 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268055 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238029 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234888 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118584 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100563 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100990 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117480 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118106 views
Occupants keep changing offensive tactics near Avdiivka, city's defense is holding - serviceman

Occupants keep changing offensive tactics near Avdiivka, city's defense is holding - serviceman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33210 views

russians are constantly changing tactics in their attempts to capture Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces are holding control of the city, although the situation remains critical.

The russians are constantly changing their offensive tactics, continuing their attempts to capture Avdiivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by Serhiy Volkov, a serviceman of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The russians are throwing all their forces and means to capture our stronghold in Avdiivka, which is essentially a fortress for the Donetsk region. They are sparing no effort, especially manpower. They are constantly changing their tactics. If in October they were moving in columns, and we were using unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy these columns. Now they are using the tactics of small infantry groups to advance as much as possible. It is difficult to hunt them, but they are nevertheless losing a large number of personnel

- said Serhiy Volkov.

He noted that the occupiers are constantly changing ways to advance. The offensive continues from three sides, the occupiers are trying to either surround or squeeze out the Ukrainian defenders.

They are not succeeding. The situation is quite critical, but we are holding the line

- The serviceman emphasized.

Recall

According to officer Serhiy Tsehotskyi, Ukrainian military maintain control over Avdiivka. There are still no Russian troops in the city, although they are actively amassing reserves nearby.

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising