Occupants keep changing offensive tactics near Avdiivka, city's defense is holding - serviceman
Kyiv • UNN
russians are constantly changing tactics in their attempts to capture Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces are holding control of the city, although the situation remains critical.
The russians are constantly changing their offensive tactics, continuing their attempts to capture Avdiivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by Serhiy Volkov, a serviceman of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.
The russians are throwing all their forces and means to capture our stronghold in Avdiivka, which is essentially a fortress for the Donetsk region. They are sparing no effort, especially manpower. They are constantly changing their tactics. If in October they were moving in columns, and we were using unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy these columns. Now they are using the tactics of small infantry groups to advance as much as possible. It is difficult to hunt them, but they are nevertheless losing a large number of personnel
He noted that the occupiers are constantly changing ways to advance. The offensive continues from three sides, the occupiers are trying to either surround or squeeze out the Ukrainian defenders.
They are not succeeding. The situation is quite critical, but we are holding the line
Recall
According to officer Serhiy Tsehotskyi, Ukrainian military maintain control over Avdiivka. There are still no Russian troops in the city, although they are actively amassing reserves nearby.