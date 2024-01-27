Occupants keep changing offensive tactics near Avdiivka, city's defense is holding - serviceman

The russians are constantly changing their offensive tactics, continuing their attempts to capture Avdiivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by Serhiy Volkov, a serviceman of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The russians are throwing all their forces and means to capture our stronghold in Avdiivka, which is essentially a fortress for the Donetsk region. They are sparing no effort, especially manpower. They are constantly changing their tactics. If in October they were moving in columns, and we were using unmanned aerial vehicles to destroy these columns. Now they are using the tactics of small infantry groups to advance as much as possible. It is difficult to hunt them, but they are nevertheless losing a large number of personnel - said Serhiy Volkov.

He noted that the occupiers are constantly changing ways to advance. The offensive continues from three sides, the occupiers are trying to either surround or squeeze out the Ukrainian defenders.

They are not succeeding. The situation is quite critical, but we are holding the line - The serviceman emphasized.

Recall

According to officer Serhiy Tsehotskyi, Ukrainian military maintain control over Avdiivka. There are still no Russian troops in the city, although they are actively amassing reserves nearby.