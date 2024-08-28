Occupants continue assault operations in the northern part of Novohrodivka - DeepState

The enemy continues assault operations in the northern part of Novohrodivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Intense assault actions by enemy troops continue in the northern part of Novohrodivka. The occupiers are rapidly gaining ground on the territories that remain under their control.

The situation remains tense, as the troops that previously stood on the Berdychi-Semenivka-Umanske defense line suffered heavy losses. The ranger, paratrooper and mechanized infantry brigades have shown considerable courage, but continued enemy attacks are making it difficult to hold the line.

